US issues visas to Russian delegation for 'Nuclear Five' talks at UN — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The Russian delegation has received US visas and can now attend the 'Nuclear Five' consultations at the United Nations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

The media reported earlier that the United States had not issued entry visas to Russian representatives.

"They issued [them] today," the deputy foreign minister said when asked to comment on the media reports.

The Nuclear Five, an informal group of nuclear-weapon states, includes Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States and France. In August, Russia took over the chairmanship of this group from the United States.