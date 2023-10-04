Russia’s ties with Latin America expanding despite Western obstacles — senior diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, October 4. /TASS/. Moscow continues to expand its relations with the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean Basin despite obstacles created by the West, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Our relations with the countries of the region continue to progress despite the difficult geopolitical environment and the obstacles that the collective West is creating. They are progressing, reaching new heights in a number of fields," Ryabkov noted at the plenary session of the Sixth International Forum titled "Russia and Ibero-America in a Turbulent World: History and Perspectives," which is being hosted by St. Petersburg State University.

According to him, Russia has reached a new level of strategic partnership with a number of countries in the region. "We actively cooperate both at the bilateral level and on multilateral platforms," he pointed out. "We are ready to work closely on multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, the Group of 20 and BRICS, as well as with integration associations in Latin America and the Caribbean, and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States," Ryabkov added.

The senior diplomat also emphasized that Russia would facilitate efforts to build ties between the region and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).