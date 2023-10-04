Russian forces expecting Ukraine to launch offensive action south of Donetsk — DPR head

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has been conducting diversionary maneuvers south of Donetsk, clearly indicating preparations for active offensive operations that may begin within 5-7 days, Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Head Denis Pushilin said on the Soloviev Live TV channel.

"On the southern section of the frontline, we are seeing diversionary actions by the enemy. We predict that enemy operations may begin In the foreseeable period, in about 5-7 days," Pushilin disclosed.

He added that the Russian Armed Forces’ command was aware of the enemy maneuvers and was making appropriate preparations.

The Ukrainian army has been making unsuccessful attempts to mount an offensive since June 4. On September 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev had lost 71,500 troops and about 18,500 tanks and other armored vehicles by that date. Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on September 26 that Ukraine's losses had exceeded 17,000 men in one month alone, with the much-hyped "counteroffensive" still falling short of producing any significant results.