MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The Malka self-propelled gun crew struck Ukrainian military equipment in the south Donetsk direction, Russia’s Battlegroup East Spokesman Oleg Chekhov told TASS.

"The Malka gun crew pounded a cluster of [Ukrainian] military equipment near Trudovoye, destroying a Ukrainian truck and a tank. Also, M777 towed howitzers were destroyed with the use of Lantset munitions north of Pavlovka and FH70 [howitzers were eliminated] near Timirovka," he said.

Storehouses for ammunition were hit with artillery fire near Urozhainoye and north of Nikolskoye, and a Ukrainian communication center near Novoukrainka was hit, too, Chekhov added. In addition, a Ukrainian Buk multiple rocket launcher was wiped out near Burlatskoye.