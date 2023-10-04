Russian president Putin to meet with Abkhazian counterpart

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhania to discuss future bilateral cooperation in various areas.

The two leaders last met in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi in 2020 to discuss, among other things, cooperation in tourism, agriculture and telecommunications. Bzhania thanked Russia for aid provided to the republic in the fight against the coronavirus, including for the Russian Defense Ministry’s hospital deployed in the republic.

Putin maintains contacts with Bzhania in other formats as well. The Russian leader regularly sends him congratulatory letters on the anniversary of his country’s independence. The leaders also hold phone conversations.

In the run-up to his meeting with Putin, the Abkhazian leader held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and bestowed on him the republic’s highest state award, Honor and Glory. He also thanked Russia for the agreement on dual citizenship and praised the project to rebuild the airport of Sukhum.

Besides, Abkhazia offers comprehensive support to Russia in its special military operation in Ukraine, he added. The Russian foreign minister, in turn, thanked the president of Abkhazia for the republic’s humanitarian aid to servicemen taking part in the special operation in Ukraine.

Russia recognized Abkhazia’s independence in 2008 and established diplomatic relations with it. An interstate Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance was signed in the same year. In 2014, the two countries inked an interstate agreement on allied relations and strategic partnership.

Russia is Abkhazia’s main commercial partner, accounting for more than 77% of the republic’s foreign trade turnover.