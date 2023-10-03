Russian forces strike Kharkov armor plant in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian forces struck Ukrainian armor repair and recovery workshops in Kharkov over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Ukrainian armor repair and recovery workshops were struck on the premises of the armor plant in the city of Kharkov," the ministry said in a statement.

"In the area of the town of Kupyansk, an arms depot of the Ukrainian army’s 41st mechanized brigade was destroyed," it said.

Russian forces wipe out missile propellant workshops in Dnepropetrovsk Region

Russian forces destroyed Ukrainian missile solid-propellant and explosives production workshops in the Dnepropetrovsk Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the area of the town of Pavlograd, workshops of the enterprise for the production of missile solid propellant and explosives were destroyed," the ministry said.

As Russia’s Battlegroup South Spokesman Vadim Astafyev specified in a video uploaded by the Defense Ministry, Russian forces obliterated the workshops of the Pavlograd chemical plant.

Russian forces eliminate 60 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces eliminated roughly 60 Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrowers of the western battlegroup struck manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 25th air assault brigade, 14th, 92nd and 115th mechanized brigades near the settlements of Sinkovka, Zagoruikovka and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region and Novolyubovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russian forces eliminated as many as 60 Ukrainian troops, two tanks and a Gvozdika motorized artillery system in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry specified.

Russian forces repulse three Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces repulsed three Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area, eliminating roughly 65 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, three attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 67th mechanized brigade and the Ukrainian National Guard’s 5th brigade were repulsed by well-coordinated actions of units from the battlegroup Center, army aircraft strikes and artillery fire near the settlements of Torskoye and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses amounted to 65 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles and two pickup trucks," the ministry said.

In counter-battery fire, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, a D-20 gun and a D-30 gun, the ministry said.

Ukraine’s army loses 285 troops in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Donetsk area, killing and wounding 285 enemy troops and destroying nine items of military hardware over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The enemy’s losses [in the Donetsk direction] over the past 24 hours amounted to 285 Ukrainian personnel killed and wounded and also seven motor vehicles. In counter-battery fire, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and a French-made Caesar self-propelled howitzer were destroyed," the ministry said.

Over the past week, Russian forces repulsed three attacks by Ukrainian assault groups near Kleshcheyevka and Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry said.

Kiev loses over 120 troops, six vehicles in south Donetsk area

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the south Donetsk area, killing and wounding over 120 enemy troops and destroying a tank and six vehicles over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, units of the battlegroup East repelled an attack by an assault group of the 128th territorial defense brigade near the settlement of Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region. In addition, assault aircraft inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry and 72nd mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Urozhainoye and Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The enemy lost over 120 Ukrainian personnel killed and wounded, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and a D-20 gun in the south Donetsk area over the past day, it said.

Kiev loses 45 troops in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Kherson area, killing and wounding roughly 45 enemy troops and destroying two artillery guns over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Kherson direction, the Ukrainian military lost as many as 45 personnel killed and wounded, three motor vehicles, an Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer and a D-30 gun as a result of damage inflicted on the enemy by firepower," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 58 Ukrainian military drones over past day

Russian air defense forces destroyed 58 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and intercepted two rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities intercepted two rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. In addition, they destroyed 58 unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Ploshchanka and Makeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Krasnaya Gora, Shevchenko, Pobeda and Oktyabrskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Verbovoye, Mirnoye and Novoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Peschanovka and Golaya Pristan in the Kherson Region," the ministry said in a statement.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops, attack unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 122 areas, it said.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian Buk anti-aircraft missile launcher near the settlement of Burlatskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry specified.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 483 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 250 helicopters, 7,417 unmanned aerial vehicles, 440 surface-to-air missile systems, 12,275 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,160 multiple rocket launchers, 6,634 field artillery guns and mortars and 13,721 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry specified.