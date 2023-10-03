Tskhinval supports Russia’s special operation in Ukraine — South Ossetian president

SOCHI, October 3. /TASS/. South Ossetia supports Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and has no doubt that all set goals will be achieved, South Ossetian President Alan Gagloyev said during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Sochi.

"We all have to [live] under difficult conditions now, given that the special military operation is being held but we think that if we act in a coordinated way, all the goals set forth by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Federation [Vladimir Putin] will be achieved," Gagloyev said. "Victory will definitely be ours. Here, there can be no doubt," he added.

In Sochi, Lavrov held separate bilateral and trilateral talks with Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhania and Gagloyev, as well as the top diplomats of the two republics, Inal Ardzinba and Akhsar Dzhioev.