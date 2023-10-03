Russian forces wipe out two Ukrainian army strongholds in DPR

DONETSK, October 3. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian army strongholds near the settlement of Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Yan Gagin, adviser to the DPR head, told TASS on Tuesday.

"The night passed actively at the Vremevka bulge. Our units destroyed two Ukrainian strongholds. They were obliterated by TOS [heavy] flamethrowers and artillery," he said.

Russian forces improved their positions near Urozhainoye and substantially expanded the area under their control, the adviser said.