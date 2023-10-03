Ukraine shells Russia’s Belgorod Region more than 70 times over past 24 hours

BELGOROD, October 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired more than 70 different munitions at Russia’s Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Graivoronsky district, the village of Kozinka came under mortar fire seven times. No one was injured. One of the shells hit the roof of a private house. Four mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the villages of Dronovka, and eight mortar shells were fired at Novostroyevka-Vtoraya. There were no casualties or damage in these settlements," he wrote.

In the Belgorod region, according to the governor, the Ukrainian military fired five artillery shells at the village of Shchetinovka and three artillery shells at the village of Zhuravlevka. An enemy drone was downed in the village of Yerik.

In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, the enemy artillery shelled the outskirts of the village of Prilesye 37 times. Three shells were fired at the outskirts of the village of Vyazovoye. In the Shebekinsky district, the Ukrainian forces fired one mortar shell at the village of Murom and two mortar shells at the village of Maryino.