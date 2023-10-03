Russian forces storm Ukrainian stronghold near Seversk in LPR

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Fighters from Russia’s Battlegroup South stormed a Ukrainian stronghold in the Seversk direction in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), wiping out six enemy soldiers at the firing points, Russia’s defense agency reported.

"The Russian Defense Ministry released a video showing Ukrainian militants being eliminated at a stronghold that was stormed by servicemen of the Southern Battlegroup in the Seversk area," the ministry said in a report.

Another Ukrainian stronghold was eliminated near Belogorovka, the Russian Defense Ministry added. The battlegroup’s artillerymen hit the stronghold after its location, that was first detected by Russian recon officers, had been confirmed with the use of drones.