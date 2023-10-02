MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The cases of suspicious infections in the Ukrainian army that are difficult to treat are most probably connected with the operation of US biolaboratories in Ukraine, the deputy speaker of the State Duma, Irina Yarovaya, has said.

"The Pentagon’s bio-laboratories in Ukraine are with a high degree of probability the source of infection of Ukrainian soldiers," said Yarovaya, a co-chair of the parliamentary commission for investigating the activities of US laboratories in Ukraine.

Earlier, the British daily The Financial Times published a story saying that in early 2023 doctors in one of NATO’s military hospitals in Germany studied test samples of wounded Ukrainian soldiers to conclude that they had been infected with pathogens resistant to antibiotics.

Yarovaya also noted that confirmations were already available the United States had tested unlicensed drugs on Ukrainian soldiers.

"Obviously, time is ripe for international experts, including those from the Lancet commission, to be seriously concerned about the Pentagon’s monstrous biological experiments," she believes.

Yarovaya recalled that in accordance with the US project codenamed UP-8 "laboratories in Lvov, Kharkov, Odessa and Kiev, conducted tests under the guidance of US military specialists on more than 4,000 military servicemen."

"According to the available data, during the Pentagon's medical experiments, about 20 Ukrainian soldiers died in the Kharkov laboratory alone, and another 200 were taken to the hospital," Yarovaya said.

The parliamentary commission for investigating US biolaboratories in Ukraine after a year of inquiries presented a report in April. The report was approved at meetings of the State Duma and the Federation Council. The final document summarized all information about the US military and biological programs in Ukraine and the facts and circumstances of how the US implements biological programs around the world. The parliamentary probe produced an unequivocal conclusion that the United States’ biological programs had an obvious dual purpose and were intended to be used, among other things, for military purposes.