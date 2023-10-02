No informal summit of CIS leaders on agenda for October 7 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. No informal summit of leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states is on the agenda for October 7, and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be engaged in conducting his scheduled meetings that day, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No, an informal summit is not planned, but there will be scheduled meetings on October 7. We will inform you about them in a timely manner," Peskov told journalists.

The Russian president will be celebrating his 71st birthday on October 7. As a rule, Putin does not take the day off but carries out his duties as usual on his birthday. A year ago, the Russian president invited his colleagues from the CIS member states to attend an informal meeting at the Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg.