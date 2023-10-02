Kremlin spokesman calls absurd attempts to describe Robert Fico as pro-Russian

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Any politicians in Europe who care about the sovereignty of their country are now being absurdly labeled "pro-Russian," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said about the results of elections in Slovakia.

The party Direction - Social Democracy headed by former Prime Minister Robert Fico won the parliamentary elections with 22.94% of the votes to secure 42 seats in a 150-seat national legislature.

"A number of politicians in Europe are referred to as 'pro-Russian.' In fact, we are now facing a situation where any politicians on the European continent who tend to care about the sovereignty of their country, who defend the interests of their country are immediately begin to be dubbed pro-Russian. This is absurd," Peskov told the media while commenting on the victory of Fico's party.

When asked what Moscow expected from further relations with Bratislava, Peskov replied: "There is still a process of creating a coalition government ahead, if I am not mistaken."

In general, Peskov said, Russia would like to see "more politicians who are experienced, sober and have a tendency to realistically assess the situation."

"It remains to be seen what happens next," he concluded.