Kremlin spokesman slams EU entry ban on cars with Russian license plates

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The decision by European Union countries to ban entry to cars with Russian license plates is absurd, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We need to respond in a way that makes sense for us. It doesn’t have to be a tit-for-tat response every time. Undoubtedly, these kinds of absolutely absurd decisions only serve to further negatively affect the already deplorable relations between us and, by the way, they don’t make the authorities of the countries that take such steps look good," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Earlier, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Finland and Estonia banned entry to passenger cars registered in Russia. The same ban will take effect in Norway on October 3. According to media reports, Bulgaria will also introduce an entry ban on Russian-registered cars late on Monday.