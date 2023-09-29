Russia to boycott OSCE Conference on Human Dimension in Warsaw

VIENNA, September 29. /TASS/. Russia will officially boycott the Conference on the Human Dimension that the current Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) chairmanship will hold in Warsaw in October, the Russian permanent mission to the OSCE said in a statement.

"Just like last year, Russia is officially declaring a boycott of the sham conference in Warsaw. Russia will consider all conclusions and recommendations adopted at the event to be null and void," the statement reads.

According to the Russian mission, the North Macedonian chairmanship did not take other members’ opinions into consideration when making decisions on the event’s date, venue and agenda, violating the rules of procedure.

"The human dimension has fallen victim to the unscrupulous actions of chairmen in office for the second consecutive year. The principles and methods of the platform have readily been sacrificed to the opportunistic desires of Poland and North Macedonia," the Russian mission stressed.

According to the statement, Warsaw and Skopje decided to hold the conference under their auspices instead of engaging in transparent discussions with all member states and searching for common ground. "This is how they avoided the need to take the opinions of all member states into account," the mission noted. In addition, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, the technical organizer of the conference," is actively playing along with the willful chairmanships."

The conference is set to take place in the Polish capital on October 2-13. Last year, it was held in Warsaw as part of Poland’s OSCE chairmanship.