DONETSK, September 28. /TASS/. Russian forces have hit the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) located on the territory of the Avdeyevka coke plant.

"Aviation continues to support the southern group of troops in the Avdeyevka area. An accurate air strike on the Avdeyevka coke plant destroyed Ukrainian manpower, ammunition and fuel and lubricants stored on the plant’s territory," the DPR people's militia said in its Telegram channel.

According to the uploaded video, direct hits caused a fire.