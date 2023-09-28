Africa drawn to Russia, sees Putin as symbol of struggle for justice — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Africa is strongly drawn to Russia and many inhabitants of the continent see Russian President Vladimir Putin as a symbol of the struggle for justice in the world, Oleg Ozerov, Russian ambassador-at-large and head of the Secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, said.

"We see a huge level of attraction, you can't even imagine, a huge attraction for Russia in Africa," Ozerov said at an international seminar of the Imperial Orthodox Palestinian Society (IOPS), of which he is a council member.

The diplomat said that at the recent second Russia-Africa Summit, representatives of African countries came up to him and said that, "their peoples love Putin so much, even more than they do in Russia itself." "Putin today is a symbol of the struggle for justice in the world, for traditional values, for the family and normal healthy relations between people, against all this tidal wave of perversion that the West, Satanists and other dark forces are trying to bring down upon us," Ozerov pointed out.

The diplomat noted that the IOPS is actively working to open branches in Africa. According to him, branches will definitely be opened in Egypt and Tunisia. "I think we will go further," he concluded.