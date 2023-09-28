Ukrainian army moves part of troops from Krasny Liman to Artyomovsk — DPR official

DONETSK, September 28. /TASS/. Due to heavy losses, the Ukrainian army has redeployed a part of troops from the Krasny Liman area to Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut in Ukraine) in an attempt to storm the southern flanks, an adviser to the head of the DPR, Yan Gagin, has told TASS.

"According to our intelligence, the enemy has transferred from Kremennaya [in the Krasny Liman area] a substantial part of its group to Andreyevka on the southern flank of Artyomovsk to participate in assaults," Gagin said.

He explained that the losses of the Ukrainian army in the area of Artyomovsk had reached several hundred men killed and wounded. As Gagin specified, at least two companies of the Ukrainian army, which previously took part in the battles near Artyomovsk, need to be re-staffed.

Earlier, Gagin told TASS that Russian forces had destroyed a Ukrainian stronghold near Andreyevka.