Ukraine shells Russia’s Belgorod Region more than 90 times over day

BELGOROD, September 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired more than 90 different munitions at Russia’s Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Shebekinsky district, the village of Bolshetroitskoye was shelled from artillery 12 times. There is one casualty - a man with shrapnel wounds in the thigh was taken to the Belgorod city hospital, he is receiving all the necessary help. As a result of the shelling, windows, facades, roofs, fences and outbuildings of an apartment building and seven private houses were damaged," the governor reported.

The Ukrainian forces also fired six mortar shells at the town of Shebekino, three mortar shells at the village of Murom, nine mortar shells at the village of Malomikhailovka, and eight mortar shells each at the villages of Novaya Tavolzhanka and Sereda. The enemy also dropped a shrapnel ammunition from a drone on the village of Sereda.

On September 27, the village of Krasny Khutor was shelled from a grenade launcher three times. An enemy drone was downed over the area between the villages of Solomino and Toplinka.

In the Valuysky district, the Ukrainian forces shelled the village of Kukuyevka from barrel artillery once, while the village of Dolgoye was shelled five times. In the Graivoronsky district, 28 mortar shells were fired at the village of Spodariushino, and four mortar shells were fired at the villages of Bezymeno and Glotovo.