Russia, Georgia expanding geography of flights, trade turnover rising — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The ties between Moscow and Tbilisi are successfully developing as the sides are expanding the geography of flights and boosting mutual trade turnover, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS.

"Visa-free travel that has been introduced recently on a mutual basis for Georgian citizens as well, and resumption of air service make our ties much more convenient, of course, much more comfortable. The number of flights is rising, the geography of direct flights is also expanding, trade turnover is growing," he said.

"Many traditional Georgian export goods are very popular [in Russia, for example] wine, Borjomi and much more," the minister added.