DONETSK, September 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops sustain dozens of casualties near Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on a daily basis, a soldier of Ukraine’s 79th airborne assault brigade who has been taken captive told TASS.

"These are just huge casualties," rifleman Nikolay Bognyuk said. "They send groups of people [over there], and people go and never get back. <…> Every day, dozens of people get killed there [near Maryinka]," the captive said.

The overwhelming majority of Ukrainian troops who had been sent for an attack near Maryinka never returned from their mission, Bognyuk specified. He also noted that the newly recruited soldiers lacked any training.

On September 26, Yan Gagin, advisor to DPR Head Denis Pushilin, told TASS that seven Ukrainian troops had been killed and another two had been captured after their unit had attempted to attack Russian positions near Maryinka.