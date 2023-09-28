Ukrainian servicemen surrender to Russian forces in Zaporozhye direction

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. A group of Ukrainian servicemen surrendered near the settlements of Rabotino and Pyatikhatka in the Zaporozhye direction, where the Ukrainians have been making futile attempts to attack the positions of a Russian battlegroup, the Russian Defense Ministry told TASS.

"In the Zaporozhye direction of the special military operation, Ukrainian units have been making futile attempts to attack the positions of a Russian battlegroup near the localities of Rabotino and Pyatikhatka. <…> As they realize that the potential of the weapons being sent by the West is overestimated, Ukrainian servicemen choose to surrender to Russian forces rather than perish on the battlefield," the Russian defense agency said.

The ministry has the footage of the surrender of the group of Ukrainian servicemen seen by TASS.

The enemy has already sustained thousands of casualties in the Zaporozhye direction while making attempts at a counteroffensive, the Russian Defense Ministry added.