Ukrainian forces fire over 90 munitions at Donetsk republic’s populated areas — official

DONETSK, September 27. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces fired more than 90 various munitions at the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, Denis Pushilin, DPR head, wrote on his Telegram channel.

"In total, there were 31 instances of shelling, as 91 munitions were fired from 152mm and 155 mm barrel artillery, including cluster [munitions]," Pushilin wrote.

Gorlovka and three neighborhoods in Donetsk came under fire, with three people being wounded and one more killed. Moreover, six residential buildings and three civilian facilities were damaged.