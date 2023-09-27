US embassy is brainwashing Armenia — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Two thousand staffers of the US embassy are engaged in brainwashing Armenia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told a news briefing.

"Colossal resources have been employed to reshape the media space inside Armenia. Two thousand people - employees of the embassy of the United States of America - are engaged in reformatting the information space in Armenia," she said.

Zakharova stressed that this activity was pretty clear to Russia and the whole world.