Russia never to initiate worsening of relations with Armenia, Foreign Ministry says

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia has always maintained a friendly relationship with Armenia and has never been and will never be the initiator or cause of a worsening of relations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Russia continues to carry out its mission. Our peacekeepers are in the region. This is the best confirmation of our intentions and our real attitude. And we have always <...> cherished allied relations with Armenia, we have never been and will never be the initiator or the cause of any aggravation," the diplomat said.

Zakharova pointed out that Russia assumes that "all agreements on the development of bilateral cooperation will continue to be implemented in the interests of the two peoples."