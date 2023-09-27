US, EU push Armenia to withdraw from CSTO — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Washington and Brussels are exerting pressure on Yerevan for the Armenian leadership to make a decision on withdrawal from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"According to incoming information, Washington and Brussels are trying to persuade the Armenian leadership to withdraw from the CSTO, force cooperation with NATO, reorient the military-technical cooperation (program - TASS) and sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan without taking into account the rights and security of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians," the diplomat said.

According to her, Moscow sees "the destructive fanaticism with which the Americans treat Yerevan." "The head of the US Agency for International Development, [Samantha] Power, known for her Russophobia, has rushed to the country," Zakharova continued. "Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasian Affairs [Yuri] Kim was in Armenia. She simply admitted during the recent hearings that they are engaged in reorienting countries away from alliance or engagement or cooperation with Russia.".