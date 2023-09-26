LPR files over 500 lawsuits with International Criminal Court this year

LUGANSK, September 26. /TASS/. The Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) has lodged more than 500 lawsuits with the International Criminal Court (ICC) this year, Anna Soroka, an adviser to the LPR’s head, said on Tuesday.

"This year alone, we filed 508 individual suits with the International Criminal Court and continue to record collective videos with witness testimonials of Ukraine’s aggression and its consequences," Soroka, who leads a working group on the search for the graves of victims of Ukraine’s aggression, was quoted as saying on the Telegram channel of LPR ombudswoman Victoria Serdyukova.