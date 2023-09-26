Kiev regime resorting to ISIS-style methods to recruit children — senior Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have adopted methods typical of the Islamic State (IS, known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS, before 2014) terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) to recruit children, Russian State Duma Deputy Speaker Anna Kuznetsova, who co-chairs a joint parliamentary commission for investigating criminal acts by the Kiev regime involving minors, said.

"The commission is constantly registering instances of the recruitment of children organized by the Kiev regime <…>. Everything operates according to the Islamic State handbook," Kuznetsova said.

She noted that children are normally recruited via social networks and messenger apps. "Children are being lured into destructive groups first online and then they draw them into [such activities] in real life, giving them clear instructions, and baiting them with some sort of prizes or awards, but ultimately no one ever receives any money," the deputy Duma speaker stressed.

She also noted that children are forced into sending photographs with the coordinates of Russian troops, which the Ukrainian army then uses to "adjust artillery strikes or carry out acts of sabotage within Russia." According to her, professional saboteur training camps exist in Ukraine in which children have been involved.

At a plenary session on June 20, the lower house State Duma approved a decree for launching a parliamentary investigation into criminal acts against children committed by the Kiev regime. At its June 21 session, the upper house Federation Council voted to support the initiative. A joint bicameral investigative commission was established, which includes 13 members of the Federation Council, known as senators, and 13 members of the State Duma, known as deputies. Under the relevant legislation, the commission will have a one-year operational mandate and the findings of its investigation will be submitted to Russia’s top leadership.