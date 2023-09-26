Two Ukrainian kamikaze drones taken down in Kursk Region border area

KURSK, September 26. /TASS/. Russian servicemen have grounded two Ukrainian kamikaze drones in the Kursk Region border area, regional Governor Roman Starovoyt said.

"A couple more Ukrainian kamikaze drones in the border area fell prey to our border guards and Defense Ministry fighters with anti-drone rifles. I thank our defenders," Starovoyt wrote on his Telegram channel.

As the head of the region noted, several cases of downed UAVs self-destructing have been recorded. Starovoyt reminded that if drones are detected, one should not approach or touch them. It is necessary to report the find to emergency services and wait for specialists. Even wreckage can be dangerous.

