Russian forces eliminate most Ukrainian drones, measures to reduce attacks taken — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The Russian military manages to neutralize the majority of Ukrainian drones and measures are being taken to minimize these attacks, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"We see that this practice of delivering drone strikes on civilian infrastructure targets continues. We also see a lot of reports from our military that they manage to eliminate or neutralize the overwhelming majority of these drones," the Kremlin official said. "Measures are being taken to minimize these attacks," he added, replying to a question as to whether the Kremlin was concerned that the intensity of attacks on energy infrastructure would intensify with the onset of cold weather.

Earlier, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit wrote on his Telegram channel that a Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive device on an electric power substation in the Kursk Region, leaving seven localities without electricity.