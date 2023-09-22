Russia already back in Africa — Russia’s envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. Russia’s return to Africa has already happened, and African countries take note of good ties with Moscow, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told reporters, commenting on African countries’ growing interest in Russia.

"Russia is not coming back, it has come back to Africa," he said. "All the African ministers who meet with [Russian Foreign Minister] Sergey Lavrov confirm that our economic trade is going up and we have good political ties."

Nebenzya pointed out that Russia is in close cooperation with African nations through the UN, where Russia rests its position on the principle "African solutions to African countries."

"This means that Africans cannot be told how they should live, but instead it is better to help them do as they themselves want," he added.