Yoon Suk Yeol’s remarks at UN General Assembly harm Moscow-Seoul relations — Ministry

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told South Korean Ambassador Lee Do-hoon that the words of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol harm the relations between Moscow and Seoul, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Russian side drew attention to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s unfriendly remarks towards Russia made during his speech at the UN General Assembly session that inflict serious harm to the Russian-South Korean relations. Unfortunately, it seems that Seoul prefers to build its policy on the Russian track based on speculations. This creates an unfavorable atmosphere for development of bilateral cooperation and is regretful," the Ministry said.

"The envoy promised to immediately convey the position of the Russian side to Seoul," the Ministry added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that, during the conversation, the sides also exchanged opinion on other issues that pose mutual interest, including the situation in Northeast Asia.

During his speech at the UN General Assembly Yoon Suk Yeol said that Seoul will view North Korean arms shipments in exchange for Russian military technologies a "direct provocation." The Russian Embassy in Seoul reiterated that Russia complies with all international obligations, including ones regarding relations with the "good neighbor and long-standing partner, the DPRK."