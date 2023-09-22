Ukrainian forces pushed back to initial positions in Krasny Liman area — DPR head

DONETSK, September 22. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces have pushed back the Ukrainian units to the initial positions after their attempt to advance in the Krasny Liman area, Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said.

"In the Krasny Liman area, the enemy carried out a number of actions, conducted reconnaissance by combat in several settlements at the same time: Torskoye, Nevskoye, Ternoye, Novoogorovka. The artillery fire partly suppressed the enemy, partly pushed it back to the initial positions," Pushilin said.

He pointed out that the army aviation was used to suppress the activity of the Ukrainian units on this part of the line of engagement.