Lavrov discusses coordination in UN with head of Yemeni Leadership Council

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and President of the Presidential Leadership Council of the Republic of Yemen Rashad al-Alimi focused on strengthening cooperation between the two countries within the United Nations (UN) and other international platforms during a meeting on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Russian ministry said in a statement.

"During the conversation, the two officials discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation and emphasized their commitment to further strengthening foreign policy coordination between Russia and Yemen in the United Nations, as well as within other international platforms," the statement reads.

They paid special attention to the ongoing military, political and humanitarian developments in Yemen, "with the Russian Foreign Minister reaffirming Moscow’s principled position that there is no alternative to settling the crisis in Yemen by political and diplomatic means," the ministry said, adding that Lavrov also highlighted "the importance of undertaking further efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire and launching a full-scale national dialogue under UN auspices in order to achieve a comprehensive settlement in Yemen.".