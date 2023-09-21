Russian forces repel 15 Ukrainian attempts to break through frontline in LPR over week

LUGANSK, September 21. /TASS/. Russian forces have fended off 15 attempts by the Ukrainian army to break through the combat line of engagement in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the last seven days, with the adversary losing more than 150 troops, Acting LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik said.

"Last week, the coordinated actions of our military units repelled 15 enemy attempts to break through the combat line of engagement. Powerful fire on Ukrainian positions of the 2nd Lugansk-Severodonetsk Guard Army Corps artillery in cooperation with unmanned aviation and electronic warfare units has completely stifled the enemy advance," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Pasechnik said that as a result of unsuccessful breakthrough attempts, Ukrainian troops lost "up to 160 personnel," as well as sustained substantial losses in military equipment. According to him, over the last week, Russian soldiers have wiped out 15 artillery and mortar units, including two Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzers, a US-made 155mm M777 artillery system, more than 20 recoilless guns, anti-tank rocket systems, heavy machine guns and grenade launchers, 14 units of automotive equipment, 17 fortified fire positions, field strongholds, communication hubs and munitions depots.

"Our air defense and electronic warfare units repelled 23 attempts to enter the republic’s airspace and wiped out over 30 enemy drones," he noted.