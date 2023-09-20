Putin assures South Ossetian president of Russia's support

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his South Ossetian counterpart Alan Gagloev on Republic Day, emphasizing that Russia will continue to assist the country's authorities and people in ensuring national security and solving problems of socio-economic development.

"I would like to confirm that Russia will continue to provide all possible assistance to the authorities and people of South Ossetia in ensuring national security, as well as in solving urgent tasks of state-building and socio-economic development," the Russian president said in a congratulatory message published on the Kremlin website.

Russia attaches great importance to the development of friendly and good-neighborly relations with South Ossetia and mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in various areas, Putin pointed out. He wished Gagloev strong health and success, as well as happiness and well-being to the people of the republic.