Russian diplomat slams NATO’s planned drills as preparations for armed clash with Moscow

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The drills that NATO plans to hold in 2024, which are expected to be their largest since the Cold War, are preparations for military action against Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters.

"It will be a provocative and clearly aggressive exercise; it is going to be a demonstration of force and an attempt to put military and political pressure on Russia as the way it was put together leaves little doubt that it is part of preparations for a military standoff with Russia," he pointed out.

"It will lead to nothing in military terms but it once again highlights the need for us to implement our plans to protect our western border, which have already been made and will be made in the future," Grushko added.

"This is another deliberate step aimed at destabilizing the situation in the north of Europe," he stressed.

NATO Military Committee Chair Admiral Rob Bauer announced earlier that the alliance would hold its largest collective defense exercise since the Cold War in 2024. According to Bauer, "over 40,000 troops from across the alliance will take part in the exercises in Germany, Poland and the three Baltic States."