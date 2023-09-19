Moscow doubts Yerevan’s anti-Russian moves will leave bilateral ties unaffected

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Moscow is dissatisfied with Yerevan's statements that bilateral ties will be unaffected by its clearly anti-Russian moves, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing.

"We cannot be satisfied with statements by authorities in Yerevan that their latest steps <…> and clearly anti-Russian communication with the Kiev regime as well as their joint exercise with the United States can in no way affect the relationship between Armenia and Russia," Zakharova said, as she referred to Armenia’s recent move to ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. "Washington has said they will be affected," she added.

Zakharova cautioned Yerevan against creating favorable conditions for Washington and Brussels to pursue a policy course that she said was hostile toward Russia. "We expect Armenia to realize the danger of Westerners’ latest campaign. Hopefully, the Armenian government will be wise enough politically to make decisions that benefit both its country and the entire region," she concluded.