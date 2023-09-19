South Korea summons Russian ambassador, urges stop to military cooperation with DPRK

SEOUL, September 19. /TASS/. South Korea’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin has invited Russia’s ambassador to Seoul, Andrey Kulik for a conversation and called on Russia to comply with the UN Security Council’s resolutions and stop military cooperation with the DPRK, the South Korean Foreign Ministry has said.

"First Deputy Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin has summoned Russia’s ambassador to Seoul, Andrey Kulik, to the ministry building on September 19. He conveyed the government's position in connection with the discussion of military cooperation and arms trade between Russia and North Korea during the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s visit to Russia. He urged Russia to comply with UN Security Council resolutions and immediately stop moving toward military cooperation with North Korea," the ministry said.

Chang said that Russia as one of the permanent members of the UN Security Council and architects of the nuclear non-proliferation system had a great responsibility.

"Our government will take decisive measures in cooperation with the international community and ensure obvious consequences ensue in response to any actions that violate UNSC resolutions and threaten our security," Chang is quoted as saying. He added that such steps will have a "significant negative impact" on relations between Russia and the Republic of Korea.

It is noted that the Russian ambassador "listened attentively" to Seoul's position and promised to bring it to Moscow's attention.