MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have reduced the intensity of their attacks near the settlement of Opytnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, said Denis Pushilin, the interim head of the DPR.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had suffered heavy losses in the area of Opytnoye. According to the ministry, Ukrainian assault units are suffering huge losses and, despite the statements they release, are unable to advance and gain a foothold in the settlement. Pushilin previously said that Ukraine lost 100 marines during attempts to capture Opytnoye.

"The enemy, following the fake capture [of Opytnoye], reduced its activity, having suffered quite serious losses. No significant changes in the location and positions of units have been recorded over the past day," Pushilin said on Rossiya-24 television.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that Ukrainian forces had been making unsuccessful attempts at an offensive since June 4. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on September 12 that Ukraine had lost 71,500 servicemen, 543 tanks and almost 18,000 armored vehicles of different types over that time. According to the president, the Ukrainian counteroffensive has achieved no results.