Top Russian security official, top Chinese diplomat holding strategic consultations

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russian-Chinese consultations on strategic security have kicked off in Moscow, the Russian Security Council said in a statement.

"They [the consultations] involve Nikolay Patrushev, Russian Security Council Secretary, and Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Director of the Office of the CPC Central Commission for Foreign Affairs and Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as officials from the two countries’ ministries and state agencies," the statement reads.

This is the 18th round of strategic security consultations between Russia and China.