US intelligence agencies arrange provocations against Russian diplomats

UNITED NATIONS, September 19. /TASS/. Provocations against Russian diplomats are carried out by US intelligence services, but they yield no results, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said in an interview with TASS.

"We're under pressure. Each of us has been subjected to some form of provocation from the special services, and we report these incidents on a regular basis. I believe that our American colleagues in Moscow feel that we are not hiding these facts. We are working in these conditions, and the team, in my opinion, is doing an admirable job. Despite their efforts, the Americans have nothing to brag about except that they present themselves in a very unattractive, scandalous way," he remarked.