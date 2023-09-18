Ukrainian soldier sentenced to life imprisonment in DPR for murder of eight civilians

DONETSK, September 18. /TASS/. The Supreme Court of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has sentenced to life imprisonment a soldier of the Ukrainian army, who shot dead eight civilians in Mariupol, the press service of the regional prosecutor's office has told TASS.

"The Supreme Court of the Donetsk People's Republic has handed a sentence to 27-year-old driver of an anti-aircraft missile platoon of the 56th Separate Mechanized Infantry Brigade Vladislav Kulyk. He was found guilty of murder of two or more persons, committed by an organized group on the grounds of political and ideological hatred and cruel treatment of civilians in the occupied territory," the press service said. The court sentenced Kulyk to life imprisonment in a maximum security penal colony.

The killing was committed in the spring of 2022 at a combat position on the territory of the metallurgical plant in Mariupol. On orders from his commander, Kulyk shot seven men and one woman with an automatic rifle.