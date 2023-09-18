Several EU countries plan sanctions against Russian nuclear sector — Bloomberg

BRUSSELS, September 18. /TASS/. Several European Union countries plan to promote measures against the Russian nuclear sector, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

As part of the 12th package of sanctions, a group of EU countries called for restrictions on Russia's nuclear sector as there is not much room left to impose them, sources say. The 12th package of EU sanctions may also include a ban on the import of diamonds from Russia, the agency reported.

As part of the new package of sanctions, some EU countries will call for restrictions on LNG from Russia and Russian IT sector, Bloomberg noted.

The EU may propose a mechanism for using profits from frozen assets of Russia to help Ukraine, the agency wrote. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will probably insist on introducing a tax on windfall income from the frozen assets of Russian citizens, Bloomberg added.

As part of the new package of sanctions against Russia, the European Union intends to limit the possibility of circumventing them through third countries, such as the UAE and Turkey, the agency noted.

The European Union has adopted numerous packages of economic and individual sanctions against Russia due to the situation in Ukraine. These include sanctions against Russian businessmen, journalists and companies.