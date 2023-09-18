MELITOPOL, September 18. /TASS/. Russian forces wiped out two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, an assault team and three armored vehicles near Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the 'We Are Together with Russia" movement, told TASS.

"In that direction, two groups of recon enemy troops who were amassed near the line of engagement and were about to conduct sabotage as well as an assault team of well-armed and trained soldiers who attempted to advance toward the locality of Priyutnoye were hit," Rogov said. As a result of what he said was Russian forces’ triple success in a small segment of the front, at least three armored vehicles were destroyed. Also, Rogov said, enemy manpower was eliminated near the locality of Staromayorskoye.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian army has been making unsuccessful attempts at a counteroffensive since June 4. On September 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine had lost 71,500 servicemen, 543 tanks and almost 18,000 armored vehicles of various types.