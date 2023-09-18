Russian Su-34 hits Ukrainian brigade’s deployment point in Kupyansk direction

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Russian Battlegroup West’s Su-34 fighter-bomber delivered a strike on a temporary dislocation point of Ukraine’s 103rd territorial defense brigade in the Kupyansk direction, Battlegroup Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky told TASS.

"During combat in the Kupyansk area, the crew of a Su-34 fighter-bomber of the Battlegroup West delivered an airstrike on a temporary deployment point of the [Ukrainian] 103rd territorial defense brigade near Peschanoye," said Zybinsky.

According to him, the crews of Ka-52 and Mi-29 attack helicopters and assault aviation carried out 14 missile strikes on concentrations of manpower, weapons and military hardware of Ukraine’s 14th mechanized brigade and territorial defense units near Sinkovka, Kotlyarovka, Makeyevka and Terna.

In addition, in counterbattery fire, the battlegroup’s artillery destroyed a US-made 155mm M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer system and three mortar crews near Peschanoye, Krakhmalnoye, Sinkovka and Stelmakhovka.

In all, the enemy lost more than two platoons, a car and nine unmanned aerial vehicles, Zybinsky said.