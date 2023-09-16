Russian Defense Minister Shoigu meets Kim Jong Un at Knevichi airfield

KNEVICHI /Primorye/, September 16. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived at the Knevichi airfield in Vladivostok, where he was met by Russian Defense Ministry Sergey Shoigu, a TASS correspondent reported.

Kim Jong Un was greeted by the guard of honor of the Preobrazhensky Regiment.

The leader of the DPRK came to Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. On September 13, at the Vostochny spaceport, they held negotiations both with the participation of delegations and one-on-one. On September 15, Kim Jong Un arrived in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, where he visited the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Yury Gagarin Aviation Plant as well as the site of the production center of the parent company of the civilian division of UAC Yakovlev. Russia is the first state that Kim Jong-un has visited since the beginning of the pandemic, during which the country's borders were closed. Before this, the leader of the DPRK came to Russia in April 2019. Then, in particular, he and Putin held negotiations in Vladivostok, this was their first meeting.