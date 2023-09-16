US should remove sanctions barriers to restore the Black Sea grain initiative — ambassador

WASHINGTON, September 16. /TASS/. Russia has repeatedly stated that the door to restoring the Black Sea grain initiative is open, and the United States should swutch to actually removing of sanctions barriers, and not duplicate empty insinuations, Russian ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday.

"Local officials, engaged in myth-making, are once again shifting from a sick head to a healthy one. Russia has repeatedly, primarily at the highest level, emphasized that the door to restoring the work of the "Black Sea Initiative" remains open. It is only necessary to ensure the legitimate demands of the Russian Side for strict implementation of the interconnected Istanbul agreements," the diplomat said as quoted in the embassy’s Telegram Channel.

He recalled that these agreements include "not only the "Ukrainian" part, but also the no less important Memorandum of Understanding between the Russian Federation and the Secretariat of the United Nations on promoting Russian food products and fertilizers to the world markets."

Earlier, US National Security adviser Jake Sullivan said that the United States now does not see the possibility of a prompt return to the Black Sea grain deal, as Moscow is changing its requirements in this area. According to Sullivan, this indicates a "basic lack of willingness on their part to allow grain to flow freely" to world markets.

"The White House, if it really cares for the interests of those in need, should have long ago moved from duplicating empty insinuations to actually removing sanction barriers," Antonov concluded.