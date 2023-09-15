Medvedev visits training ground in Donetsk People’s Republic near contact line

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has visited a training ground in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) next to the contact line, where he took a look at how contract servicemen are being trained, Oleg Osipov, Medvedev’s aide, told reporters.

"On instructions from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces [Russian President Vladimir Putin], the Security Council deputy chairman visited the training ground for contract servicemen, located in the DPR very close to the contact line. Dmitry Medvedev familiarized himself with the progress in training and with the service conditions of contract servicemen," Osipov said.

This is not Medvedev’s first visit to the new Russian regions. Last year, also at the president’s request, he traveled to the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) where he met with LPR head Leonid Pasechnik and DPR head Denis Pushilin. Subsequently, the deputy chairman of the Security Council chaired a meeting on security measures for the two republics.

Medvedev frequently audits the training grounds of the special military operation. For instance, he visited the Totskoye firing range in the Orenburg Region in mid-July, where he watched target practice and examined different types of weapons, including BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, D-30 howitzers and tanks. Medvedev said then that after he finished the inspection, he would inform the president about the training of future participants in the special military operation.