US expansion reformats whole countries' mentality — Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The US policy of dictating its influence is accompanied by forced reformatting of other countries’ mentality, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said in an article for Razvedchik magazine.

"The expansion of the US military machine is accompanied by forced reformatting of the mentality and cultural mindset of the population of all countries where the Anglo-Saxons intend to expand their influence. False ideas and values are systematically and compulsively inserted into their public consciousness with the aim to prop up the neocolonial ambitions of the West," Patrushev pointed out.

He said that first of all the West was imposing the ideas of globalism - "the complete antagonist of patriotism, which does not recognize the diversity of cultures," and is designed to drive all countries into the Western "civilization of consumption."

Second, according to Patrushev, the US indulges in the propaganda of false theories of gender diversity.

"Finally, there is the development and imposition of insane pseudo-environmental doctrines, designed to justify the need for a drastic reduction of mankind on the pretext of nature conservation," he added.

As Patrushev pointed out, the West cultivates the pseudoscientific concept of transhumanism, "according to which the human being is regarded as an intermediate link in biological and social development and needs 'improvement.'"

"The emphasis on inhuman, frankly misanthropic ideas has long been a trademark of West European and American elites. The proposed doctrines are, in fact, an attempt by the West to retain its former benefits and privileges," Patrushev emphasized. He pointed out that the US and its allies label the countries that do not want to follow these ideas as "enemies to be corrected". Patrushev believes that it is important for the greater part of humanity, which is reluctant to be treated as somebody’s backyard, to unite and "put an end to neocolonial hegemony".